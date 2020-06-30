Amenities

pet friendly accessible

2 bds 2 ba in Blue Hills - 5033 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO is a single family home that contains 884 sq ft and was built in 1924. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



Month rent $850

Security Deposit $850

Application fee per person over 18 $45.00

Pet rent $50 a month

Non refundable pet cleaning fee due with deposit $100



To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118



More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

