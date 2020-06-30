All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5033 Euclid Ave
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

5033 Euclid Ave

5033 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2 bds 2 ba in Blue Hills - 5033 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO is a single family home that contains 884 sq ft and was built in 1924. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Month rent $850
Security Deposit $850
Application fee per person over 18 $45.00
Pet rent $50 a month
Non refundable pet cleaning fee due with deposit $100

To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE5699383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5033 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5033 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5033 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5033 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5033 Euclid Ave has accessible units.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

