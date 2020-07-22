All apartments in Kansas City
5012 N Randolph
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

5012 N Randolph

5012 North Randolph Road · No Longer Available
Location

5012 North Randolph Road, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5012 N Randolph Available 05/07/20 {5012} Totally Updated Ranch + Amazing Location close to downtown, Cerner, NKC Hospital + Fenced Yard & 1 Car Garage! - Adorable ranch recently remodeled.

Located only 10 minutes from downtown KC, right off i435, minutes from Cerner, North KC Hospital, World of Fun & 20 minutes to KCI airport!

Newer carpet throughout & neutral grey walls for a modern look. Living room has large window with great natural light, opens to the dining area and kitchen.

Home includes all kitchen appliances and window blinds. Separate laundry room & mud room for extra storage. W/D not provided

Ranch style home, everything is on 1 level! 1 Car garage with automatic opener is extra deep!
Fenced in yard w/ patio!

Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities.

Master Bedroom 16X10
Bedroom #2 11X8
Bedroom #3 12X9
Bedroom #4 8X8
Living Room 13X12
Kitchen 15X10
Laundry Room 12X7

Elementary: Maplewood
Middle School: Maple Park
High School: Winnetonka

(RLNE3794046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 N Randolph have any available units?
5012 N Randolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 N Randolph have?
Some of 5012 N Randolph's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 N Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
5012 N Randolph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 N Randolph pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 N Randolph is pet friendly.
Does 5012 N Randolph offer parking?
Yes, 5012 N Randolph offers parking.
Does 5012 N Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 N Randolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 N Randolph have a pool?
No, 5012 N Randolph does not have a pool.
Does 5012 N Randolph have accessible units?
No, 5012 N Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 N Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 N Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.
