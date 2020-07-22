Amenities
5012 N Randolph Available 05/07/20 {5012} Totally Updated Ranch + Amazing Location close to downtown, Cerner, NKC Hospital + Fenced Yard & 1 Car Garage! - Adorable ranch recently remodeled.
Located only 10 minutes from downtown KC, right off i435, minutes from Cerner, North KC Hospital, World of Fun & 20 minutes to KCI airport!
Newer carpet throughout & neutral grey walls for a modern look. Living room has large window with great natural light, opens to the dining area and kitchen.
Home includes all kitchen appliances and window blinds. Separate laundry room & mud room for extra storage. W/D not provided
Ranch style home, everything is on 1 level! 1 Car garage with automatic opener is extra deep!
Fenced in yard w/ patio!
Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities.
Master Bedroom 16X10
Bedroom #2 11X8
Bedroom #3 12X9
Bedroom #4 8X8
Living Room 13X12
Kitchen 15X10
Laundry Room 12X7
Elementary: Maplewood
Middle School: Maple Park
High School: Winnetonka
(RLNE3794046)