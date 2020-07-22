Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5012 N Randolph Available 05/07/20 {5012} Totally Updated Ranch + Amazing Location close to downtown, Cerner, NKC Hospital + Fenced Yard & 1 Car Garage! - Adorable ranch recently remodeled.



Located only 10 minutes from downtown KC, right off i435, minutes from Cerner, North KC Hospital, World of Fun & 20 minutes to KCI airport!



Newer carpet throughout & neutral grey walls for a modern look. Living room has large window with great natural light, opens to the dining area and kitchen.



Home includes all kitchen appliances and window blinds. Separate laundry room & mud room for extra storage. W/D not provided



Ranch style home, everything is on 1 level! 1 Car garage with automatic opener is extra deep!

Fenced in yard w/ patio!



Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities.



Master Bedroom 16X10

Bedroom #2 11X8

Bedroom #3 12X9

Bedroom #4 8X8

Living Room 13X12

Kitchen 15X10

Laundry Room 12X7



Elementary: Maplewood

Middle School: Maple Park

High School: Winnetonka



(RLNE3794046)