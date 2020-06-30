All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5000 North Crystal Ave

5000 North Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 North Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BD/1.5Ba single family house for rent for $980 - Non-smoking single family house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, and finished walkout basement. Kitchen is furnished with new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, garbage disposal and cabinets. Home offers new hard wood floor in living room and bedrooms, new floor in kitchen, freshly finished family room with bar counter and sink, and large wood back porch with fenced back yard. W/D hook ups are in utility room. New HVAC, a shed, and 1-car garage with extra parking spaces because this house locates at the end of closed street. Quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent is $980.00 with a $980.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owners approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.

(RLNE5411668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 North Crystal Ave have any available units?
5000 North Crystal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 North Crystal Ave have?
Some of 5000 North Crystal Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 North Crystal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5000 North Crystal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 North Crystal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 North Crystal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5000 North Crystal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5000 North Crystal Ave offers parking.
Does 5000 North Crystal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 North Crystal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 North Crystal Ave have a pool?
No, 5000 North Crystal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5000 North Crystal Ave have accessible units?
No, 5000 North Crystal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 North Crystal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 North Crystal Ave has units with dishwashers.

