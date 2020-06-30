5000 North Crystal Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BD/1.5Ba single family house for rent for $980 - Non-smoking single family house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, and finished walkout basement. Kitchen is furnished with new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, garbage disposal and cabinets. Home offers new hard wood floor in living room and bedrooms, new floor in kitchen, freshly finished family room with bar counter and sink, and large wood back porch with fenced back yard. W/D hook ups are in utility room. New HVAC, a shed, and 1-car garage with extra parking spaces because this house locates at the end of closed street. Quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent is $980.00 with a $980.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owners approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.



(RLNE5411668)