Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4914 Garfield Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4914 Garfield Ave
4914 Garfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
4914 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful hardwood floors as you enter, spacious front room with bedrooms on main floor. Nice sized backyard perfect for fun summer evenings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have any available units?
4914 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4914 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
