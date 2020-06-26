4844 Belleview Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Superb location on the west plaza!

Easy walking distance to shops, dining and nightlife.

This is a rare find with an attached one car garage and you'll love the private outdoor space!

Step into a large, lofted living space with an open and updated kitchen. Beautiful white cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances.

Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove provided.

Great space to entertain with this open concept and direct access to your large balcony!

Full-size hallway bath and one main level bedroom with more direct access to that fantastic outdoor space!

Enjoy the high ceilings and good closet space.

Next, this condo features a fun little bonus room as you take yourself up the staircase to a large, loft-style bedroom!

The bonus space would make a great office!

The upstairs bedroom features a huge walk-in cedar closet and room to spread out in your private space!

Fresh paint throughout and new carpet!

STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED!

Thank you for respecting our no pet policy.

Don't miss out on this great find, ready for move-in now!

Free applications through June, $1195 deposit and $1195/month rent.