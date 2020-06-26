All apartments in Kansas City
4844 Belleview Avenue - 1

4844 Belleview Avenue
Location

4844 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Superb location on the west plaza!
Easy walking distance to shops, dining and nightlife.
This is a rare find with an attached one car garage and you'll love the private outdoor space!
Step into a large, lofted living space with an open and updated kitchen. Beautiful white cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances.
Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove provided.
Great space to entertain with this open concept and direct access to your large balcony!
Full-size hallway bath and one main level bedroom with more direct access to that fantastic outdoor space!
Enjoy the high ceilings and good closet space.
Next, this condo features a fun little bonus room as you take yourself up the staircase to a large, loft-style bedroom!
The bonus space would make a great office!
The upstairs bedroom features a huge walk-in cedar closet and room to spread out in your private space!
Fresh paint throughout and new carpet!
STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED!
Thank you for respecting our no pet policy.
Don't miss out on this great find, ready for move-in now!
Free applications through June, $1195 deposit and $1195/month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Belleview Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
