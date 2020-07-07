4825 Mercier

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful West Plaza Bungalow - This is a beautiful West Plaza home that offers 3 good sized bedrooms and two full baths. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs as as Full Bath upstairs. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove with cute built in Breakfast room. It has lots of room for activities even your office. The second full bath is attached to the master bedroom. The master bedroom is carpeted and the rest of the house is hard wood floors. There is a Washer and Dryer located in the unfinished Basement area. The garage is in the rear of the house and is suitable for a small car.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Laurie 913-206-0372

Rent is $1695.00 per Month



(RLNE4330377)