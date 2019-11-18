All apartments in Kansas City
4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901

4740 Us Route 56 · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Us Route 56, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza! This 9th floor space offers space made for entertaining! A gallery-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout the dining room, living room & out to your balcony, boasting double-sliding doors! Enjoy custom cabinetry, fresh lighting, backsplash & updated kitchen appliances! Washer/dryer included + trash pickup at your door.
Relish in 2 gorgeously renovated baths! The 1st full bath is complete with a shower new vanity & glass tile! The master bath includes a walk-in shower + delightful glass-tiled accents throughout! Both include updated cabinetry & granite counters! Storage Space + Parking! Come rent this beauty today! 816-209-7943 or 816-988-9818

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have any available units?
4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have?
Some of 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 pet-friendly?
No, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 offers parking.
Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have a pool?
No, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have accessible units?
No, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901 does not have units with dishwashers.
