Kansas City, MO
47 W Winthrope
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

47 W Winthrope

47 West Winthrope Road · No Longer Available
Location

47 West Winthrope Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
47 W Winthrope Available 06/01/19 In the Heart of Armour Hills and Brookside - 47 W. Winthrope
This home is in the heart of Armour Hills and Brookside. The kitchen is bright, airy and has solid marble counters and includes an eat-in area with All the Appliances. Plantation shutters add richness in the living and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Basement has finished area with Washer and Dryer included. One car detached garage with a private tiled screen in porch off Living room and Kitchen area. The Backyard is privacy fenced in and Pets are welcome with additional deposit and Pet rent.

See our website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $2,195.00 per month

(RLNE3192409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 W Winthrope have any available units?
47 W Winthrope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 W Winthrope have?
Some of 47 W Winthrope's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 W Winthrope currently offering any rent specials?
47 W Winthrope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 W Winthrope pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 W Winthrope is pet friendly.
Does 47 W Winthrope offer parking?
Yes, 47 W Winthrope offers parking.
Does 47 W Winthrope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 W Winthrope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 W Winthrope have a pool?
No, 47 W Winthrope does not have a pool.
Does 47 W Winthrope have accessible units?
No, 47 W Winthrope does not have accessible units.
Does 47 W Winthrope have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 W Winthrope does not have units with dishwashers.
