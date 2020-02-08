Amenities

47 W Winthrope Available 06/01/19 In the Heart of Armour Hills and Brookside - 47 W. Winthrope

This home is in the heart of Armour Hills and Brookside. The kitchen is bright, airy and has solid marble counters and includes an eat-in area with All the Appliances. Plantation shutters add richness in the living and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Basement has finished area with Washer and Dryer included. One car detached garage with a private tiled screen in porch off Living room and Kitchen area. The Backyard is privacy fenced in and Pets are welcome with additional deposit and Pet rent.



See our website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $2,195.00 per month



(RLNE3192409)