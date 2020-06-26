4539 Terrace St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

West Plaza Home for Rent - This West Plaza Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area. There is also plenty of storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Good off street parking in back. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. 1 dog no larger then 50 lbs.. Thanks



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent $995.00 per Month



