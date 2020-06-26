All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4539 Terrace St

4539 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Plaza Home for Rent - This West Plaza Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area. There is also plenty of storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Good off street parking in back. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. 1 dog no larger then 50 lbs.. Thanks

Rent $995.00 per Month

(RLNE4372863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Terrace St have any available units?
4539 Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Terrace St have?
Some of 4539 Terrace St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Terrace St currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Terrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Terrace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 Terrace St is pet friendly.
Does 4539 Terrace St offer parking?
Yes, 4539 Terrace St offers parking.
Does 4539 Terrace St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4539 Terrace St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Terrace St have a pool?
No, 4539 Terrace St does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Terrace St have accessible units?
No, 4539 Terrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Terrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4539 Terrace St does not have units with dishwashers.
