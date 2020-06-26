4539 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111 West Plaza
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Plaza Home for Rent - This West Plaza Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area. There is also plenty of storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Good off street parking in back. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. 1 dog no larger then 50 lbs.. Thanks
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372 Rent $995.00 per Month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4539 Terrace St have any available units?
4539 Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.