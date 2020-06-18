All apartments in Kansas City
4529 Forest Ave.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4529 Forest Ave.

4529 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4529 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 03/29/20 Room & full bath for Rent in Updated Midtown Home - Property Id: 225389

Please contact me (text) for questions on pricing, lease, deposit, etc - can be flexible. Currently looking to rent a room at my home in Manheim Park - can be fully/partially furnished if needed; Monthly costs include rent, utilities, WiFi, security system. House was rehabbed in 2017 prior to purchase & recently undergone/going a few more updates: HWF in the available bedroom, new paint, custom baths, etc. Has a fenced in yard great for dogs & those who love them, fire pit & grill area, front porch with swing, off-street parking w/ single drive & double parking behind fence, on a quiet one-way street just a couple blocks from hwy 71 w/ Plaza and Westport just 2 & 3 miles away, respectively, downtown (N) & Brookside/Waldo (S) 10min. SS appliances, unfinished basement for storage, dual HVAC, full size W/D,

Holler if interested!

Move-in 3/30 or full month deposit to hold

*Price based on single occupancy; 2 occupancy set at 1.5x ($1050)
*Owner lives in residence
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225389
Property Id 225389

(RLNE5566745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Forest Ave. have any available units?
4529 Forest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 Forest Ave. have?
Some of 4529 Forest Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Forest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Forest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Forest Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 Forest Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4529 Forest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Forest Ave. offers parking.
Does 4529 Forest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 Forest Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Forest Ave. have a pool?
No, 4529 Forest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Forest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4529 Forest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Forest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Forest Ave. has units with dishwashers.
