4529 Forest Ave.

Available 03/29/20 Room & full bath for Rent in Updated Midtown Home - Property Id: 225389



Please contact me (text) for questions on pricing, lease, deposit, etc - can be flexible. Currently looking to rent a room at my home in Manheim Park - can be fully/partially furnished if needed; Monthly costs include rent, utilities, WiFi, security system. House was rehabbed in 2017 prior to purchase & recently undergone/going a few more updates: HWF in the available bedroom, new paint, custom baths, etc. Has a fenced in yard great for dogs & those who love them, fire pit & grill area, front porch with swing, off-street parking w/ single drive & double parking behind fence, on a quiet one-way street just a couple blocks from hwy 71 w/ Plaza and Westport just 2 & 3 miles away, respectively, downtown (N) & Brookside/Waldo (S) 10min. SS appliances, unfinished basement for storage, dual HVAC, full size W/D,



Holler if interested!



Move-in 3/30 or full month deposit to hold



*Price based on single occupancy; 2 occupancy set at 1.5x ($1050)

*Owner lives in residence

