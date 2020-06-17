All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403

4528 J C Nichols Parkway · (913) 266-5608
Location

4528 J C Nichols Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 · Avail. Jul 6

$2,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 Available 07/06/20 {4528 #403} Mill Creek Townhouse + Two Car Attached Garage + All Appliances Included + Unbeatable Location - Beautiful Two bed, Two and a half bath condo in the heart of the Plaza!

Corner unit with tons of windows and natural light. Updated kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with wet bar- perfect for entertaining! Two gas fireplaces.

Floating stairs lead to upstairs bedrooms! Master bedroom features private balcony and walk in closet! Large, second bedroom with en suite bathroom, private balcony with access to the rooftop patio!

Attached Two car garage! Front patio, two balconies and private rooftop patio!

HOA Includes Water and Gas. All appliances stay including refrigerator and W/D!

(RLNE4085415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have any available units?
4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have?
Some of 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 currently offering any rent specials?
4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 is pet friendly.
Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 offer parking?
Yes, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 does offer parking.
Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have a pool?
No, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 does not have a pool.
Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have accessible units?
No, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 does not have units with dishwashers.
