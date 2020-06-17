Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4528 J C Nichols Parkway #403 Available 07/06/20 {4528 #403} Mill Creek Townhouse + Two Car Attached Garage + All Appliances Included + Unbeatable Location - Beautiful Two bed, Two and a half bath condo in the heart of the Plaza!



Corner unit with tons of windows and natural light. Updated kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with wet bar- perfect for entertaining! Two gas fireplaces.



Floating stairs lead to upstairs bedrooms! Master bedroom features private balcony and walk in closet! Large, second bedroom with en suite bathroom, private balcony with access to the rooftop patio!



Attached Two car garage! Front patio, two balconies and private rooftop patio!



HOA Includes Water and Gas. All appliances stay including refrigerator and W/D!



