Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in North Kansas City located at 4526 NW 57th Street KC MO. This home has central air plenty of storage and garage parking. Security deposit of $850.00 required along with renter's insurance. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. This property allows no pets. Ready for immediate move in. For more information contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 of 636.887.6769.