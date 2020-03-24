All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

4524 Holly St

4524 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful updated condominium is located at 4524 Holly St #24 in the Western Plaza area. You can view a video of the place here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6x8rbOqLC7M It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a fridge, microwave, stove/range and dishwasher. There is a deck off the living room and another deck off the master bedroom and even some extra storage in the basement. You also get the benefit of this being a top floor unit with vaulted ceilings! There is a community pool, and you even get a dedicated parking space. In the basement there is a community washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal are taken care of for you so you would just have the gas and electric. This condo is available now!!! Household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history, reasonable credit and no evictions or U D's. This property does NOT accept housing vouchers or section 8. Call or email today to schedule your showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Holly St have any available units?
4524 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Holly St have?
Some of 4524 Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Holly St pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Holly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4524 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Holly St offers parking.
Does 4524 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Holly St have a pool?
Yes, 4524 Holly St has a pool.
Does 4524 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 4524 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Holly St has units with dishwashers.
