4515 Summit Street

Amenities
Enjoy your very own private and quiet haven away from all the apartments and noisy neighbors! This super-easy and attractive cottage has a spacious living area flowing through to a modern kitchen with a sunroom and awesome large deck out the back. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet with laundry hook-ups and en-suite bathroom. New central A/C and windows. Perfect!
- $1,300 rent, $1,000 deposit
- $40 Application Fee per adult
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies
- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords
- Sorry, no vouchers
Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.