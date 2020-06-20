All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4515 Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4515 Summit Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

4515 Summit Street

4515 Summit Street · (816) 319-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Plaza Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4515 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Enjoy your very own private and quiet haven away from all the apartments and noisy neighbors! This super-easy and attractive cottage has a spacious living area flowing through to a modern kitchen with a sunroom and awesome large deck out the back. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet with laundry hook-ups and en-suite bathroom. New central A/C and windows. Perfect!

- $1,300 rent, $1,000 deposit

- $40 Application Fee per adult

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Summit Street have any available units?
4515 Summit Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Summit Street have?
Some of 4515 Summit Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4515 Summit Street offer parking?
No, 4515 Summit Street does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 4515 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 4515 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4515 Summit Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity