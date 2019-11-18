All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 22 2019

4507 Jarboe

4507 Jarboe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d6163503c ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Beautiful and bright 2BR/1Bath at 4507 Jarboe St. This spacious apartment is conveniently located in walking distance to The Plaza and Westport. It offers updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of closet space, new windows throughout, off-street parking, laundry on-site and free storage units in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Jarboe have any available units?
4507 Jarboe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Jarboe have?
Some of 4507 Jarboe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Jarboe currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Jarboe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Jarboe pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Jarboe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4507 Jarboe offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Jarboe offers parking.
Does 4507 Jarboe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Jarboe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Jarboe have a pool?
No, 4507 Jarboe does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Jarboe have accessible units?
No, 4507 Jarboe does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Jarboe have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Jarboe does not have units with dishwashers.
