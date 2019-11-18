Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d6163503c ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Beautiful and bright 2BR/1Bath at 4507 Jarboe St. This spacious apartment is conveniently located in walking distance to The Plaza and Westport. It offers updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of closet space, new windows throughout, off-street parking, laundry on-site and free storage units in the basement.