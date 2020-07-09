4444 Jarboe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d664c1502e ---- ***SPECIAL** This unit only! 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease! Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Plaza 44 is a contemporary style apartment complex that is conveniently located near Kansas City?s most popular dining and shopping area of the Country Club Plaza. Plaza 44 is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, tile and hardwood flooring, crown molding throughout apartments, central air, off-street parking, washing/dryer in unit, private balconies, and a pool available for our tenants.