4418 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:38 PM

4418 Pennsylvania Ave

4418 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60b85be0e0 ----
This 2BR/1Bath apartment at 4418 Pennsylvania Ave. is only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute.The great located apartment is fully equipped with: white appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave) central a/c and heatmodern and updated bathroomnew vinyl planking throughoutnew windows and patio doors patioOff-street parking and a pool during the summer are also part of this great deal. Give us a call to schedule a showing.816-561-7368@ 1010 W 39th StKansas City, MO 64111Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.74
Deposit: 500
Floor Size: 1,150 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

