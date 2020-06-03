Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

This 2BR/1Bath apartment at 4418 Pennsylvania Ave. is only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute.The great located apartment is fully equipped with: white appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave) central a/c and heatmodern and updated bathroomnew vinyl planking throughoutnew windows and patio doors patioOff-street parking and a pool during the summer are also part of this great deal. Give us a call to schedule a showing.816-561-7368@ 1010 W 39th StKansas City, MO 64111Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00

?



Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $0.74

Deposit: 500

Floor Size: 1,150 sqft