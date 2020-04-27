All apartments in Kansas City
4411 Roanoke Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4411 Roanoke Pkwy

4411 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL - 1/2 off Security Deposit!

The Drake is located in the city’s most popular area, The Country Club Plaza, host to fabulous upscale shopping, gourmet dining, art galleries, live entertainment and lively parks. For those who love the outdoors, The Drake is within walking distance to Westport. Special features in each apartment home include marble tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, original hard wood flooring in both living and dining room, in suite washer and dryer, fully-appointed stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave) granite countertops, and Google Fiber. Put your mind at ease with the controlled building entry and 24-Hour maintenance. Call us today to discover why The Drake is the best place to live and play in Kansas City.

See the full listing at www.LeasingKC.com/KC495

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have any available units?
4411 Roanoke Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have?
Some of 4411 Roanoke Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Roanoke Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Roanoke Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Roanoke Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Roanoke Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Roanoke Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
