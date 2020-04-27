4411 Roanoke Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL - 1/2 off Security Deposit!



The Drake is located in the city’s most popular area, The Country Club Plaza, host to fabulous upscale shopping, gourmet dining, art galleries, live entertainment and lively parks. For those who love the outdoors, The Drake is within walking distance to Westport. Special features in each apartment home include marble tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, original hard wood flooring in both living and dining room, in suite washer and dryer, fully-appointed stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave) granite countertops, and Google Fiber. Put your mind at ease with the controlled building entry and 24-Hour maintenance. Call us today to discover why The Drake is the best place to live and play in Kansas City.



