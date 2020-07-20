All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4407 NE 46th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4407 NE 46th Terrace
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4407 NE 46th Terrace

4407 Northeast 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4407 Northeast 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living area and kitchen, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen has also been renovated, it offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 35 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5587351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have any available units?
4407 NE 46th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have?
Some of 4407 NE 46th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 NE 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4407 NE 46th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 NE 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 NE 46th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4407 NE 46th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 NE 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4407 NE 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4407 NE 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 NE 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 NE 46th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arc on Armour
211 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 63108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary