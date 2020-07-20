4407 NE 46th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living area and kitchen, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen has also been renovated, it offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 35 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5587351)