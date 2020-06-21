4400 Wabash

Amenities

Midtown KCMO Home



This is a non-smoking property but pets are welcome! Bonus third room upstairs that could be used for extra storage space.



Other features include Google Fiber Internet Ready, Nest Thermostat, Central AC, living & dining room, non-functioning fireplace in living room, basement, garage, on-street parking, washer & dryer hookups, and hardwood & tile floors - no carpet. Well kept park with playground and church nearby. Bus line is within walking distance only one block away.



The rent is $725 with a $725 security deposit. To qualify you must make 3 times monthly rent, have no evictions/foreclosures/convictions for the past 2 years, pass screening process, and be able to place ALL utilities in your name.



