Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4400 Wabash

4400 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
google fiber
internet access
Midtown KCMO Home @ www.MovingInKC.com - Property Id: 33796

We offer tours daily after you schedule through our website MovingInKC.com/Tour

This is a non-smoking property but pets are welcome! Bonus third room upstairs that could be used for extra storage space.

Other features include Google Fiber Internet Ready, Nest Thermostat, Central AC, living & dining room, non-functioning fireplace in living room, basement, garage, on-street parking, washer & dryer hookups, and hardwood & tile floors - no carpet. Well kept park with playground and church nearby. Bus line is within walking distance only one block away.

The rent is $725 with a $725 security deposit. To qualify you must make 3 times monthly rent, have no evictions/foreclosures/convictions for the past 2 years, pass screening process, and be able to place ALL utilities in your name.

MovingInKC.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33796
Property Id 33796

(RLNE5705236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Wabash have any available units?
4400 Wabash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Wabash have?
Some of 4400 Wabash's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Wabash isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Wabash pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Wabash is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Wabash offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Wabash does offer parking.
Does 4400 Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Wabash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Wabash have a pool?
No, 4400 Wabash does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Wabash have accessible units?
No, 4400 Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Wabash have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Wabash does not have units with dishwashers.
