Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:04 PM

4364 NE 83rd St

4364 North Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4364 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/834828903b ---- Experience 1350 square feet of fabulous living space in the Northland,

Located in the Brighton Woods North II subdivision, off of HWY 152 and the North Brighton Ave exit, behind the Post Office.

Coveted end unit with extra 1/2 bath, fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups, single car garage, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.

Kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron spindles and ceiling fans in every room.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1200.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $850.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: N/A Nearest Cross Street: NE Barry Rd & N Kensington Square Footage: 1350 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/6/15 House Number: 4364 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Filter Easy Program Gas Fireplace Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 NE 83rd St have any available units?
4364 NE 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 NE 83rd St have?
Some of 4364 NE 83rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 NE 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4364 NE 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 NE 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4364 NE 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4364 NE 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4364 NE 83rd St offers parking.
Does 4364 NE 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4364 NE 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 NE 83rd St have a pool?
No, 4364 NE 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4364 NE 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 4364 NE 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 NE 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4364 NE 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

