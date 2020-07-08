4364 NE 83rd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/834828903b ---- Experience 1350 square feet of fabulous living space in the Northland,



Located in the Brighton Woods North II subdivision, off of HWY 152 and the North Brighton Ave exit, behind the Post Office.



Coveted end unit with extra 1/2 bath, fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups, single car garage, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.



Kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron spindles and ceiling fans in every room.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1200.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $850.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

