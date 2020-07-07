All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 435 Westport Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
435 Westport Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

435 Westport Road

435 Westport Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Old Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

435 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/561451804a ---- **Prices and specials subject to change at any time. **PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Cold Water Flats can&rsquo;t get any closer to the action. Located in the heart of Westport above the throng of this vibrant eclectic neighborhood, these newly remodeled Cold Water Flats are reminiscent of New Orlean&rsquo;s style architecture with balconies that overlook Pennsylvania Avenue and Westport Rd. These jazzy flats have gorgeous 13ft ceilings that will leave you in awe and your friends thoroughly impressed with your taste. The windows are just as tall as the ceilings and provide ample amounts of sunlight which creates a very open and unique floor plan style that&rsquo;s hard to find anywhere else. Cold Water Lofts have managed to capture the beauty and charm of its historic architecture with the exposed brick and hardwood floors, while still including all of the updated finishes such as brand new high end appliances, granite countertops and an energy efficient washer/dryer combo. The beauty of the lofts interior is undeniable but the convenience they provide is mind boggling! Cold Water Flats includes one parking spot per room and secure coded entrance to the building yet this prime location means you will be within walking distance of all the best food, entertainment and grocery stores. These newly remodeled lofts are truly the most sought after apartment homes in the city!! Due to the limited number of units available it is imperative that you make an appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Westport Road have any available units?
435 Westport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Westport Road have?
Some of 435 Westport Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Westport Road currently offering any rent specials?
435 Westport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Westport Road pet-friendly?
No, 435 Westport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 435 Westport Road offer parking?
Yes, 435 Westport Road offers parking.
Does 435 Westport Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Westport Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Westport Road have a pool?
No, 435 Westport Road does not have a pool.
Does 435 Westport Road have accessible units?
No, 435 Westport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Westport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Westport Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary