435 Westport Road

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/561451804a ---- **Prices and specials subject to change at any time. **PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Cold Water Flats can’t get any closer to the action. Located in the heart of Westport above the throng of this vibrant eclectic neighborhood, these newly remodeled Cold Water Flats are reminiscent of New Orlean’s style architecture with balconies that overlook Pennsylvania Avenue and Westport Rd. These jazzy flats have gorgeous 13ft ceilings that will leave you in awe and your friends thoroughly impressed with your taste. The windows are just as tall as the ceilings and provide ample amounts of sunlight which creates a very open and unique floor plan style that’s hard to find anywhere else. Cold Water Lofts have managed to capture the beauty and charm of its historic architecture with the exposed brick and hardwood floors, while still including all of the updated finishes such as brand new high end appliances, granite countertops and an energy efficient washer/dryer combo. The beauty of the lofts interior is undeniable but the convenience they provide is mind boggling! Cold Water Flats includes one parking spot per room and secure coded entrance to the building yet this prime location means you will be within walking distance of all the best food, entertainment and grocery stores. These newly remodeled lofts are truly the most sought after apartment homes in the city!! Due to the limited number of units available it is imperative that you make an appointment today!!