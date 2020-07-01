All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

4330 Wyoming Street

4330 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Check out this fabulous little home in West Plaza area!
Enter the house via the screened in porch that will be ideal for those perfect weather days!
Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Giant windows, front room has beautiful window seat and beautiful light fixtures.
Large dining room has coffered ceiling, nice light fixture, small glass front cabinet and access to the home's side deck.
Cute kitchen comes with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher.
Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, large built-ins, and a beautiful design on the hardwood floors.
Master suite includes giant cedar closet with built-ins and stackable washer and dryer.
Bathroom off of the master comes with standup shower and separate tub.
You can access your good size backyard through master bedroom back door.
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
1 cat or 1 dog under 25 lbs. ok with $500 pet deposit, $250 nonrefundable.
Wired for Google Fiber!
Off street parking in driveway for multiple vehicles.
Hurry now, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Wyoming Street have any available units?
4330 Wyoming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 4330 Wyoming Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Wyoming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Wyoming Street is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Wyoming Street offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Wyoming Street offers parking.
Does 4330 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Wyoming Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 4330 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 4330 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Wyoming Street has units with dishwashers.

