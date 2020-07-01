4330 Wyoming Street

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

Check out this fabulous little home in West Plaza area!

Enter the house via the screened in porch that will be ideal for those perfect weather days!

Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Giant windows, front room has beautiful window seat and beautiful light fixtures.

Large dining room has coffered ceiling, nice light fixture, small glass front cabinet and access to the home's side deck.

Cute kitchen comes with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher.

Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, large built-ins, and a beautiful design on the hardwood floors.

Master suite includes giant cedar closet with built-ins and stackable washer and dryer.

Bathroom off of the master comes with standup shower and separate tub.

You can access your good size backyard through master bedroom back door.

Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

1 cat or 1 dog under 25 lbs. ok with $500 pet deposit, $250 nonrefundable.

Wired for Google Fiber!

Off street parking in driveway for multiple vehicles.

Hurry now, this one will go fast!