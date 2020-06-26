4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South

Amenities

1 Bed Hardwood Central AC Washer Dryer Parking - Property Id: 123402



Living Room

Arched Doorways into Dining room and Sun Room.

Generous room size.

Oak Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Lights

Neutral Painted Walls.

Mini Blinds

Cable and Telephone Jacks



Dining Room

Arched Doorway into Living Room.

Oak Hardwood Floors

Mini Blinds

Neutral Painted Walls

Ceiling Lights



Kitchen

Glass Front Upper Cabinets

Light Wood Modern Danish Cabinets

Stainless Steel Sink

Neutral Painted Walls

Gas Stove

Ceiling Light

Dishwasher

Door leads to Private Parking



Bathroom

Pedestal Sink

Medicine Cabinet

Ceramic Tiled Shower and Floor

Bathtub with Shower



Linen Closet

Many Shelves for your storage needs



EXTRAS



Washer and Dryer in unit

Established Treed Property

Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling

No Dogs Allowed



