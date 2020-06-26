Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South
4329 Roanoke Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
4329 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bed Hardwood Central AC Washer Dryer Parking - Property Id: 123402
Living Room
Arched Doorways into Dining room and Sun Room.
Generous room size.
Oak Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Lights
Neutral Painted Walls.
Mini Blinds
Cable and Telephone Jacks
Dining Room
Arched Doorway into Living Room.
Oak Hardwood Floors
Mini Blinds
Neutral Painted Walls
Ceiling Lights
Kitchen
Glass Front Upper Cabinets
Light Wood Modern Danish Cabinets
Stainless Steel Sink
Neutral Painted Walls
Gas Stove
Ceiling Light
Dishwasher
Door leads to Private Parking
Bathroom
Pedestal Sink
Medicine Cabinet
Ceramic Tiled Shower and Floor
Bathtub with Shower
Linen Closet
Many Shelves for your storage needs
EXTRAS
Washer and Dryer in unit
Established Treed Property
Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123402
Property Id 123402
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4899112)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have any available units?
4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have?
Some of 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South offers parking.
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have a pool?
No, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have accessible units?
No, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Roanoke Parkway 1South has units with dishwashers.
