Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4323 Towers Road
Last updated April 3 2019 at 3:55 PM

4323 Towers Road

4323 Towers Road · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Towers Road, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath is located right off 41st street. Nearby are a couple parks great for walking and relaxation. Also a short trip to UKMC and The Plaza area!

The living area and bedrooms contain original hardwood flooring with new fixtures. The kitchen features brand new flooring, countertop, and more! The bathroom has brand new shower tile and more! A large back yard for activities, and a shed for storage as well with this property!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Towers Road have any available units?
4323 Towers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4323 Towers Road currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Towers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Towers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Towers Road is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Towers Road offer parking?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Towers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Towers Road have a pool?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Towers Road have accessible units?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Towers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Towers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Towers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
