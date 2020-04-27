4323 Towers Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath is located right off 41st street. Nearby are a couple parks great for walking and relaxation. Also a short trip to UKMC and The Plaza area!



The living area and bedrooms contain original hardwood flooring with new fixtures. The kitchen features brand new flooring, countertop, and more! The bathroom has brand new shower tile and more! A large back yard for activities, and a shed for storage as well with this property!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

