Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4320 Flora Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:53 PM

4320 Flora Avenue

4320 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home features new paint and flooring throughout, new kitchen, off street parking, main floor laundry, and a covered front porch. Kitchen appliances provided at move in. Central air. Unfinished basement for storage. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals not installed until move in.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$675 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Flora Avenue have any available units?
4320 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Flora Avenue have?
Some of 4320 Flora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Flora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Flora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Flora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Flora Avenue offers parking.
Does 4320 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 4320 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4320 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
