4320 Flora Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable home features new paint and flooring throughout, new kitchen, off street parking, main floor laundry, and a covered front porch. Kitchen appliances provided at move in. Central air. Unfinished basement for storage. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals not installed until move in.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$675 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.