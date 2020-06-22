All apartments in Kansas City
4319 Bell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4319 Bell Street

4319 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Bell Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease in Nov. and get 1/2 off Nov. rent!  ***LIMITED TIME 7 DAY SPECIAL*** SIGN YOUR LEASE WITHIN 7 DAYS OF 11/6/18 AND GET YOUR 2ND MONTH HALF OFF!

You really must come and check out this great character home located just minutes from Westport, Country Club Plaza, KU Med Center, UMKC, Rockhurst College, KC Art Institute,  39th Street Corridor, Crossroads District, and Downtown!

Featuring stunning original woodwork throughout the entire home, the first floor offers a great flow with a large living room, formal dining, kitchen and utility room off the back entrance and cute bathroom.

The 2nd floor offers 3 large bedrooms with a master that has a huge closet and washer/dryer!  The 3rd floor has a very large 4th bedroom with its own separate bathroom as well.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Bell Street have any available units?
4319 Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4319 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Bell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Bell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Bell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Bell Street offer parking?
No, 4319 Bell Street does not offer parking.
Does 4319 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Bell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Bell Street have a pool?
No, 4319 Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 4319 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Bell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Bell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Bell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
