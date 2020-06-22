4319 Bell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease in Nov. and get 1/2 off Nov. rent! ***LIMITED TIME 7 DAY SPECIAL*** SIGN YOUR LEASE WITHIN 7 DAYS OF 11/6/18 AND GET YOUR 2ND MONTH HALF OFF!



You really must come and check out this great character home located just minutes from Westport, Country Club Plaza, KU Med Center, UMKC, Rockhurst College, KC Art Institute, 39th Street Corridor, Crossroads District, and Downtown!



Featuring stunning original woodwork throughout the entire home, the first floor offers a great flow with a large living room, formal dining, kitchen and utility room off the back entrance and cute bathroom.



The 2nd floor offers 3 large bedrooms with a master that has a huge closet and washer/dryer! The 3rd floor has a very large 4th bedroom with its own separate bathroom as well.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.