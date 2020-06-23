All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4314 Oak, #3N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4314 Oak, #3N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4314 Oak, #3N

4314 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4314 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
Just off The Plaza Condo beautiful unit 3rd Floor - Just off the Plaza 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo with everything included. Beautiful wood, laminate and tile floors with newer Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer is included in Unit. Look at the pictures to see how tastefully this unit has been put together. Google Fiber is available. Unit also offers 1 car garage with opener. Tenant would be responsible for Electricity and Gas. Water paid by ownership. Cats are ok with additional deposit and pet rent. Dogs under 25 pounds.
Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $1,095.00 per Month.

(RLNE4652955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Oak, #3N have any available units?
4314 Oak, #3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Oak, #3N have?
Some of 4314 Oak, #3N's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Oak, #3N currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Oak, #3N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Oak, #3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Oak, #3N is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Oak, #3N offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Oak, #3N does offer parking.
Does 4314 Oak, #3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 Oak, #3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Oak, #3N have a pool?
No, 4314 Oak, #3N does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Oak, #3N have accessible units?
No, 4314 Oak, #3N does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Oak, #3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Oak, #3N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary