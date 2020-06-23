4314 Oak, #3N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage google fiber

Just off The Plaza Condo beautiful unit 3rd Floor - Just off the Plaza 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo with everything included. Beautiful wood, laminate and tile floors with newer Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer is included in Unit. Look at the pictures to see how tastefully this unit has been put together. Google Fiber is available. Unit also offers 1 car garage with opener. Tenant would be responsible for Electricity and Gas. Water paid by ownership. Cats are ok with additional deposit and pet rent. Dogs under 25 pounds.

Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $1,095.00 per Month.



