4238 WYOMING

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 Bath House Near KU Med & Westport - This 1 bedroom 1 bath house is just a short walk from KU Med, restaurants, shops, and Westwood Park.

It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, carpet, vinyl, an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, a carpeted loft area that would be great for a small office, and a private driveway.



Tenants would be held responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*



