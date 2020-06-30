All apartments in Kansas City
4226 Hawthorne Ave.
4226 Hawthorne Ave.

4226 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Hawthorne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a new backsplash. It also has a newly refurbished bathroom, a large open basement with plenty of storage and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City right off of interstate 71 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5183831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have any available units?
4226 Hawthorne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have?
Some of 4226 Hawthorne Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Hawthorne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Hawthorne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Hawthorne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. offer parking?
No, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have a pool?
No, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Hawthorne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Hawthorne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

