4226 Hawthorne Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a new backsplash. It also has a newly refurbished bathroom, a large open basement with plenty of storage and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City right off of interstate 71 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5183831)