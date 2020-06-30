4225 N. Jackson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan

Now Leasing Northland 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home!! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Northland. Property has detached single car garage and is in a great location. Close to I-35 North, 10 Mins. to Downtown with shopping and restaurants nearby.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance. All homes have a minimum 2 year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



(RLNE5427565)