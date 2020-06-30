All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4225 N. Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4225 N. Jackson Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4225 N. Jackson Avenue

4225 North Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4225 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Now Leasing Northland 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home!! - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Northland. Property has detached single car garage and is in a great location. Close to I-35 North, 10 Mins. to Downtown with shopping and restaurants nearby.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance. All homes have a minimum 2 year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

(RLNE5427565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have any available units?
4225 N. Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 4225 N. Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 N. Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 N. Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 N. Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 N. Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 N. Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary