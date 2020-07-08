4216 St John Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Historic NE District of KCMO. Recently renovated with gleaming hardwoods, fresh carpet and new paint inside and out. New kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances and pantry. Master bedroom with adjacent bath and giant walk-in closet. Huge family room addition is perfect for media room or large gatherings. Updates include windows, roof, electric and plumbing. Private driveway for 3. Minutes from downtown and walkable to the Kansas City Museum, Budd Park and Concourse Park.