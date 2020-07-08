All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4216 St John Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4216 St John Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

4216 St John Ave

4216 Saint John Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4216 Saint John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Historic NE District of KCMO. Recently renovated with gleaming hardwoods, fresh carpet and new paint inside and out. New kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances and pantry. Master bedroom with adjacent bath and giant walk-in closet. Huge family room addition is perfect for media room or large gatherings. Updates include windows, roof, electric and plumbing. Private driveway for 3. Minutes from downtown and walkable to the Kansas City Museum, Budd Park and Concourse Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 St John Ave have any available units?
4216 St John Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 St John Ave have?
Some of 4216 St John Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 St John Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4216 St John Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 St John Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 St John Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4216 St John Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4216 St John Ave offers parking.
Does 4216 St John Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 St John Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 St John Ave have a pool?
No, 4216 St John Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4216 St John Ave have accessible units?
No, 4216 St John Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 St John Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 St John Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary