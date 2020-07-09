4211 Clark Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

This gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located close to Westport, the Plaza, Midtown & Downtown. It is centrally located near shopping and dining (within walking distance). This apartment offers a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer, reserved parking space and a beautiful courtyard with swimming pool.Features:Off-street Gated ParkingWasher/Dryer in UnitStainless Appliances, stove refrigerator, dishwasher & microwaveCentral AC/HeatGoogle FiberNest thermostatLocated close to:PlazaWestportKansas City Art InstituteUMKCRent: 1BR $995.00 Security Deposit $600 Utilities Included: Water, TrashLease term: 1 YearPets welcome up to 15lbs fully grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property Management1010 W 39th StKCMO, 64111Attention: MattOwner pays water and trash service. Tenant pays gas and electric. Building is also equipped with Google Fiber (free basic Internet service.)Pets under 15 pounds welcome (no pet deposit or monthly pet fee.)

Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $1.68

Roof Type: Other

Deposit: 600

Exterior Material: Brick, Stone

Floor Size: 650 sqft

Unit Count: 0

Lot: 650 sqft