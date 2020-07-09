All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4211 Clark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4211 Clark Ave
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

4211 Clark Ave

4211 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Old Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4211 Clark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76bbd73001 ----
This gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located close to Westport, the Plaza, Midtown & Downtown. It is centrally located near shopping and dining (within walking distance). This apartment offers a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer, reserved parking space and a beautiful courtyard with swimming pool.Features:Off-street Gated ParkingWasher/Dryer in UnitStainless Appliances, stove refrigerator, dishwasher & microwaveCentral AC/HeatGoogle FiberNest thermostatLocated close to:PlazaWestportKansas City Art InstituteUMKCRent: 1BR $995.00 Security Deposit $600 Utilities Included: Water, TrashLease term: 1 YearPets welcome up to 15lbs fully grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property Management1010 W 39th StKCMO, 64111Attention: MattOwner pays water and trash service. Tenant pays gas and electric. Building is also equipped with Google Fiber (free basic Internet service.)Pets under 15 pounds welcome (no pet deposit or monthly pet fee.)
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $1.68
Roof Type: Other
Deposit: 600
Exterior Material: Brick, Stone
Floor Size: 650 sqft
Unit Count: 0
Lot: 650 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Clark Ave have any available units?
4211 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Clark Ave have?
Some of 4211 Clark Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Clark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 4211 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Clark Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Clark Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4211 Clark Ave has a pool.
Does 4211 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 4211 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Clark Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary