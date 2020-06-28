All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

4204 Mercier Street

4204 Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking to be close to all the action in Westport, Plaza, and Midtown Kansas City? If so, come take a look at this stunning 3 story historic Kansas City property.

Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, this home has more than enough space for you and your entire family. The home is filled with tons of historic charm, including a beautiful front entry with original leaded glass panels, stunning hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace, oversized bay window and so much more!

The kitchen has also been nicely updated with a complete set of stainless steel appliances, updated dark wood cabinetry, and fixtures. The kitchen also leads out onto a beautiful deck overlooking the backyard.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this one of a kind Kansas City home!

Contact us today for more information!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Mercier Street have any available units?
4204 Mercier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Mercier Street have?
Some of 4204 Mercier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Mercier Street currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Mercier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Mercier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Mercier Street is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Mercier Street offer parking?
No, 4204 Mercier Street does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Mercier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Mercier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Mercier Street have a pool?
No, 4204 Mercier Street does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Mercier Street have accessible units?
No, 4204 Mercier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Mercier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Mercier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
