4204 Mercier Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Are you looking to be close to all the action in Westport, Plaza, and Midtown Kansas City? If so, come take a look at this stunning 3 story historic Kansas City property.



Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, this home has more than enough space for you and your entire family. The home is filled with tons of historic charm, including a beautiful front entry with original leaded glass panels, stunning hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace, oversized bay window and so much more!



The kitchen has also been nicely updated with a complete set of stainless steel appliances, updated dark wood cabinetry, and fixtures. The kitchen also leads out onto a beautiful deck overlooking the backyard.



Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this one of a kind Kansas City home!



Contact us today for more information!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.