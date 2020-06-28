4204 Mercier Street

Amenities
Are you looking to be close to all the action in Westport, Plaza, and Midtown Kansas City? If so, come take a look at this stunning 3 story historic Kansas City property.
Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, this home has more than enough space for you and your entire family. The home is filled with tons of historic charm, including a beautiful front entry with original leaded glass panels, stunning hardwood flooring, beautiful fireplace, oversized bay window and so much more!
The kitchen has also been nicely updated with a complete set of stainless steel appliances, updated dark wood cabinetry, and fixtures. The kitchen also leads out onto a beautiful deck overlooking the backyard.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this one of a kind Kansas City home!
Contact us today for more information!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.