All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 419 E 63rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
419 E 63rd Ter
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

419 E 63rd Ter

419 East 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
419 E 63rd Ter Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Brookside Duplex!!-Live in the heart of KC!!-Showings begin 1st week of AUGUST - REGISTER TO BE NOTIFIED WHEN SHOWINGS BEGIN.
https://renter.rently.com/properties/899173?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Beautiful 2 bedroom/potentially a 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the basement, 2 Bath located in The Oak Meyer Gardens neighborhood in Brookside!! This home is lovely with all hardwood flooring and can be beautifully decorated to be made very cozy. Living room has a decorative fireplace. Newer systems and windows. Wonderful balcony that overlooks fenced in backyard perfect for your pet! One car detached shared garage and driveway. Great semi-finished basement with additional bedroom space and additional full bath. Front loading stackable washer and dryer included. Hurry this one won't last!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4882985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 E 63rd Ter have any available units?
419 E 63rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 E 63rd Ter have?
Some of 419 E 63rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 E 63rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
419 E 63rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 E 63rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 E 63rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 419 E 63rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 419 E 63rd Ter offers parking.
Does 419 E 63rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 E 63rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 E 63rd Ter have a pool?
No, 419 E 63rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 419 E 63rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 419 E 63rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 419 E 63rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 E 63rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary