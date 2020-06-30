All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

4121 E 56th St

4121 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4121 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3200 sq foot home
4BR 1BA House
Ready to call home

Monthly rental rate $800
Deposit $800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 E 56th St have any available units?
4121 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4121 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
4121 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 E 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 4121 E 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4121 E 56th St offer parking?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 4121 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4121 E 56th St has units with air conditioning.

