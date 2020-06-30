Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4121 E 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4121 E 56th St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4121 E 56th St
4121 East 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4121 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3200 sq foot home
4BR 1BA House
Ready to call home
Monthly rental rate $800
Deposit $800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4121 E 56th St have any available units?
4121 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4121 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
4121 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 E 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 4121 E 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4121 E 56th St offer parking?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 4121 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 E 56th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4121 E 56th St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary