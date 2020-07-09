All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
412 N Wheeling Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

412 N Wheeling Ave

412 North Wheeling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 North Wheeling Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8908c4d0e5 ----
This 2 bed 1 bath duplex, in a quiet neighborhood with off street parking and private entrance, has lots to offer!

This home includes beautiful carpet in the living room and bedrooms, along with hard wood floors in kitchen and bathroom.

The kitchen features a large open space for a dining room table and a wonderful gas stove!

The bedrooms have large windows for natural lighting and are well sized to meet your needs.

In the bathroom you?ll find a vanity and shower/tub combo.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $650.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $200.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 650
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Indian Mound
Square Footage: 906
Floorplans: A
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/28
House Number: 412
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Hardwood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Wheeling Ave have any available units?
412 N Wheeling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Wheeling Ave have?
Some of 412 N Wheeling Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Wheeling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Wheeling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Wheeling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Wheeling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Wheeling Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Wheeling Ave offers parking.
Does 412 N Wheeling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N Wheeling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Wheeling Ave have a pool?
No, 412 N Wheeling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Wheeling Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 N Wheeling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Wheeling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N Wheeling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

