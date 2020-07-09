412 N Wheeling Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bed 1 bath duplex, in a quiet neighborhood with off street parking and private entrance, has lots to offer!



This home includes beautiful carpet in the living room and bedrooms, along with hard wood floors in kitchen and bathroom.



The kitchen features a large open space for a dining room table and a wonderful gas stove!



The bedrooms have large windows for natural lighting and are well sized to meet your needs.



In the bathroom you?ll find a vanity and shower/tub combo.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $650.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $200.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Security Deposit: 650

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Indian Mound

Square Footage: 906

Floorplans: A

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/28

House Number: 412

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 2

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Cats Ok

Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs

Hardwood Floor