4035 Kenwood - 1 North

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and a wonderful new children's play area and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber ready along with a slate tile Porch overlooking Gillham Park. The kitchen has a commercial style faucet along with a beautiful stone tile back splash. The bathroom has a classic claw style tub w/ a stone tile floor. The pictures attached are not of this exact apartment, but are very similar and show the exact layout.



The tenant is responsible for gas and electric while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters.



There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee. We do have a $25 application fee per tenant.



Contact Kevin 913-314-3889 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.