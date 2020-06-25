All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 AM

4035 Kenwood - 1 North

4035 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and a wonderful new children's play area and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber ready along with a slate tile Porch overlooking Gillham Park. The kitchen has a commercial style faucet along with a beautiful stone tile back splash. The bathroom has a classic claw style tub w/ a stone tile floor. The pictures attached are not of this exact apartment, but are very similar and show the exact layout.

The tenant is responsible for gas and electric while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters.

There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee. We do have a $25 application fee per tenant.

Contact Kevin 913-314-3889 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have any available units?
4035 Kenwood - 1 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have?
Some of 4035 Kenwood - 1 North's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Kenwood - 1 North currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Kenwood - 1 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Kenwood - 1 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North offer parking?
No, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have a pool?
No, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have accessible units?
No, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Kenwood - 1 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Kenwood - 1 North does not have units with dishwashers.
