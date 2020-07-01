All apartments in Kansas City
4008 Bales Avenue
4008 Bales Avenue

4008 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located on a great, mostly owner occupied block near the Vineyards. 2 bedroom, with Jack & Jill bathroom. Kitchen appliances included. Hardwoods throughout, full unfinished basement for storage and laundry hookups, decorative fireplace, and a covered front porch. Street parking only.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $650
2 year lease: $625
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within if you have questions.
**See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

