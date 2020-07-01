4008 Bales Avenue

Amenities

This home is located on a great, mostly owner occupied block near the Vineyards. 2 bedroom, with Jack & Jill bathroom. Kitchen appliances included. Hardwoods throughout, full unfinished basement for storage and laundry hookups, decorative fireplace, and a covered front porch. Street parking only.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

1 year lease: $650

2 year lease: $625

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within if you have questions.

**See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



