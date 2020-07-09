All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

3916 Clark Ave

3916 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Clark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45182590ad ---- Check out this awesome midtown property for rent! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is walking distance to both Westport and the 39th Street district and just a short drive to all of other sights and sounds of Kansas City! This home has been updated with a new HVAC system, and nest thermostat, and also an updated kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances! Don\'t miss this awesome wrap around porch, make this house your new home today! Contact the leasing team to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Clark Ave have any available units?
3916 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Clark Ave have?
Some of 3916 Clark Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Clark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3916 Clark Ave offer parking?
No, 3916 Clark Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 3916 Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 3916 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

