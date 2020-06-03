3803 Main St - 1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry google fiber

2 bedroom 1,000 square foot apartment in beautiful historic building!

Balcony, large back deck and courtyard!

Walking distance to Midtown and Westport!

Very walkable and bikeable area with an 85 out of 100 Walk Score!

Most errands can be accomplished on foot!

Many nearby public transportation options as well!

Stunning midtown revitalization with secured entry!

First floor unit with beautiful hardwood floors through main living areas and bedrooms!

Good size living area with ceiling fan and good size separate dining room!

Galley kitchen with cabinets.

Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator.

Two good size bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans and gorgeous hardwoods!

Cute bathroom has claw foot bathtub!

Apartment has amazing outdoor spaces!

You have your own private balcony, and a shared back deck space overlooking the secluded courtyard! All in the city!

Unit is Google Fiber ready!

Tenants pay gas and electric.

Cats ok with $150 pet deposit and $150 non-refundable pet fee.

Street parking.

On site coin operated laundry.

Come take a look at this amazing unit in a great location!

*Images from similar unit in building*