Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

3803 Main St - 1

3803 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
google fiber
2 bedroom 1,000 square foot apartment in beautiful historic building!
Balcony, large back deck and courtyard!
Walking distance to Midtown and Westport!
Very walkable and bikeable area with an 85 out of 100 Walk Score!
Most errands can be accomplished on foot!
Many nearby public transportation options as well!
Stunning midtown revitalization with secured entry!
First floor unit with beautiful hardwood floors through main living areas and bedrooms!
Good size living area with ceiling fan and good size separate dining room!
Galley kitchen with cabinets.
Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator.
Two good size bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans and gorgeous hardwoods!
Cute bathroom has claw foot bathtub!
Apartment has amazing outdoor spaces!
You have your own private balcony, and a shared back deck space overlooking the secluded courtyard! All in the city!
Unit is Google Fiber ready!
Tenants pay gas and electric.
Cats ok with $150 pet deposit and $150 non-refundable pet fee.
Street parking.
On site coin operated laundry.
Come take a look at this amazing unit in a great location!
*Images from similar unit in building*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3803 Main St - 1 have any available units?
3803 Main St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Main St - 1 have?
Some of 3803 Main St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Main St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Main St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Main St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Main St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Main St - 1 offer parking?
No, 3803 Main St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Main St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Main St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Main St - 1 have a pool?
No, 3803 Main St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Main St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3803 Main St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Main St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Main St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

