All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3726 Warwick Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3726 Warwick Boulevard
Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:24 AM

3726 Warwick Boulevard

3726 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3726 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, renovated apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is a catch

– In-unit laundry
– Walk-in closets
– Granite countertops
– Hardwood floors

This apartment is beautiful both in and outside the unit. When you walk in the building, you’ll be greeted by a beautiful, sweeping staircase and large windows. The natural light continues inside the unit which features many windows as well.

Located just minutes away from Midtown, Westport, and the Plaza, this apartment is perfectly situated. The nearby West 39th Street area features a variety of restaurants like Taj Palace and Q39.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have any available units?
3726 Warwick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have?
Some of 3726 Warwick Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Warwick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Warwick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Warwick Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Warwick Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3726 Warwick Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Warwick Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3726 Warwick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3726 Warwick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Warwick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Warwick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary