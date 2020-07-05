3726 Warwick Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, renovated apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is a catch



– In-unit laundry

– Walk-in closets

– Granite countertops

– Hardwood floors



This apartment is beautiful both in and outside the unit. When you walk in the building, you’ll be greeted by a beautiful, sweeping staircase and large windows. The natural light continues inside the unit which features many windows as well.



Located just minutes away from Midtown, Westport, and the Plaza, this apartment is perfectly situated. The nearby West 39th Street area features a variety of restaurants like Taj Palace and Q39.

