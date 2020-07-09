3709 Central Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first person to live in this brand new renovated unit! This spacious unit has 1BR and 1BA and resides on the top floor of a historic KC property in the Heart of Westport. The apartment has separate living room and bedroom spaces and the kitchen is open to the living room. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops and shaker cabinets. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use which are located in a finished area of the basement. There is plenty of street parking and an option for off-street parking behind the unit. Small pets negotiable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.