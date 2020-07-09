All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

3709 Central Street

3709 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first person to live in this brand new renovated unit! This spacious unit has 1BR and 1BA and resides on the top floor of a historic KC property in the Heart of Westport. The apartment has separate living room and bedroom spaces and the kitchen is open to the living room. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops and shaker cabinets. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use which are located in a finished area of the basement. There is plenty of street parking and an option for off-street parking behind the unit. Small pets negotiable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Central Street have any available units?
3709 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Central Street have?
Some of 3709 Central Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Central Street offer parking?
No, 3709 Central Street does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 Central Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Central Street have a pool?
No, 3709 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 3709 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.

