Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3622 Tracy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3622 Tracy Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3622 Tracy Avenue
3622 Tracy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3622 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Squier Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtykc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
3622 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3622 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary