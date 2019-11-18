All apartments in Kansas City
3622 Tracy Avenue

3622 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3622 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Squier Park

To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtykc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
3622 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3622 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Tracy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Tracy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
