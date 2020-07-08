All apartments in Kansas City
3608 E. 72nd St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3608 E. 72nd St.

3608 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3608 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5645ec20b8 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Fully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features beautiful kitchen with granite countertops new tile backsplash and appliances, spacious living/dining area, all new flooring and paint throughout, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 E. 72nd St. have any available units?
3608 E. 72nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 E. 72nd St. have?
Some of 3608 E. 72nd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 E. 72nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3608 E. 72nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 E. 72nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 E. 72nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3608 E. 72nd St. offer parking?
No, 3608 E. 72nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 3608 E. 72nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 E. 72nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 E. 72nd St. have a pool?
No, 3608 E. 72nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3608 E. 72nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3608 E. 72nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 E. 72nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 E. 72nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

