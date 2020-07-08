3608 E. 72nd St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5645ec20b8 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Fully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features beautiful kitchen with granite countertops new tile backsplash and appliances, spacious living/dining area, all new flooring and paint throughout, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups