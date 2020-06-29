3601 E 114th Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 24hr maintenance

Amazing 3 BDR 2 BTH $1275 - Don't miss out on this amazing home with a beautiful yard and deck. Spacious kitchen in a spacious house with basement. Let's not forget the fabulous rock fireplace! Hurry! It will not be around long!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



Section 8 Not Excepted



