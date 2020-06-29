All apartments in Kansas City
3601 E 114th Terr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3601 E 114th Terr

3601 East 114th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3601 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Amazing 3 BDR 2 BTH $1275 - Don't miss out on this amazing home with a beautiful yard and deck. Spacious kitchen in a spacious house with basement. Let's not forget the fabulous rock fireplace! Hurry! It will not be around long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final decision on an application. This is left to the owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

Section 8 Not Excepted

(RLNE5414020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 E 114th Terr have any available units?
3601 E 114th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 E 114th Terr have?
Some of 3601 E 114th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 E 114th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
3601 E 114th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 E 114th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 E 114th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 3601 E 114th Terr offer parking?
No, 3601 E 114th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 3601 E 114th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 E 114th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 E 114th Terr have a pool?
No, 3601 E 114th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 3601 E 114th Terr have accessible units?
No, 3601 E 114th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 E 114th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 E 114th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

