Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130

360 W Pershing Rd · No Longer Available
Location

360 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 Available 05/16/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath....Available Soon! - Great loft located in the heart of the City! Modern/Industrial 1 bedroom 1 bath with elevated ceilings along with polished floors w/open floor concept. Up-dated kitchen appliances along with a beautiful bathroom and spacious bedroom!
Loft includes: Washer & Dryer,1 Covered Parking Space, 6x6 Storage Unit, Fitness Center & Rooftop Deck!
Rent-$1,300 if rented in the month of May or June.
Walking Distance To: Downtown-Union Station-Crown Center-Crossroads Dist.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
