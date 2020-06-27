All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3519 E 68th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3519 E 68th St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

3519 E 68th St

3519 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3519 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2281018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 E 68th St have any available units?
3519 E 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3519 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
3519 E 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 3519 E 68th St offer parking?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not offer parking.
Does 3519 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 3519 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 E 68th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 E 68th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary