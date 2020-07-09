3501 NW 95th

Amenities

Tons of space in this gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome. Features fantastic open floor plan!! Fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplae, spacous bedrooms, huge unfinished basment, and 2 car garage. Full size washer and dryer included. Close to Zona Rosa and easy access to the highway. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



