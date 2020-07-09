All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

3501 NW 95th

3501 Northwest 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Northwest 95th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25283b20e9 ----
Tons of space in this gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome. Features fantastic open floor plan!! Fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplae, spacous bedrooms, huge unfinished basment, and 2 car garage. Full size washer and dryer included. Close to Zona Rosa and easy access to the highway. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Bedroom
2 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 NW 95th have any available units?
3501 NW 95th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 NW 95th have?
Some of 3501 NW 95th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 NW 95th currently offering any rent specials?
3501 NW 95th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 NW 95th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 NW 95th is pet friendly.
Does 3501 NW 95th offer parking?
Yes, 3501 NW 95th offers parking.
Does 3501 NW 95th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 NW 95th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 NW 95th have a pool?
No, 3501 NW 95th does not have a pool.
Does 3501 NW 95th have accessible units?
No, 3501 NW 95th does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 NW 95th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 NW 95th does not have units with dishwashers.

