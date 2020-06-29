344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

344 N Brighton ~ KC North - This 1368 sq ft home has FOUR bedrooms! Spacious floor plan, separate dining area, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms up stairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, extra sitting area off of one of the upstairs bedrooms, 1 bathroom, this is a must see home!



Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 3 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



STOP BY SUNDAY FEBRUARY 22ND AT 11A FOR A SHOWING! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT (816)914-9380 TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE



(RLNE5557437)