Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216

344 North Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

344 North Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
344 N Brighton ~ KC North - This 1368 sq ft home has FOUR bedrooms! Spacious floor plan, separate dining area, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms up stairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, extra sitting area off of one of the upstairs bedrooms, 1 bathroom, this is a must see home!

Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 3 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

STOP BY SUNDAY FEBRUARY 22ND AT 11A FOR A SHOWING! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT (816)914-9380 TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE

(RLNE5557437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have any available units?
344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 currently offering any rent specials?
344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 is pet friendly.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 offer parking?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not offer parking.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have a pool?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not have a pool.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have accessible units?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not have accessible units.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 N Brighton Ave RIIB-216 does not have units with air conditioning.
